Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up

Watch : Katie Thurston - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Katie Thurston and John Hersey's journey has come to an end.

The duo, who started dating after he appeared on her season of The Bachelorette, confirmed their breakup on June 20. Katie was first to address the split, writing on Instagram Story, "Statement: no we aren't together."

John then took to his Instagram Story to give fans more insight into their breakup. "I love being able to share special moments with you all- the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones," he began. "But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones."

"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he continued. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

John, who tagged Katie in his post, went on to thank Bachelor Nation for the love and support. As he noted, "We could not (and would not) be here without you."