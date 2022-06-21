Bachelor Nation's Katie Thurston and John Hersey Break Up

Katie Thurston and John Hersey's journey has come to an end.
The duo, who started dating after he appeared on her season of The Bachelorette, confirmed their breakup on June 20. Katie was first to address the split, writing on Instagram Story, "Statement: no we aren't together."
John then took to his Instagram Story to give fans more insight into their breakup. "I love being able to share special moments with you all- the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones," he began. "But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones."
"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he continued. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."
John, who tagged Katie in his post, went on to thank Bachelor Nation for the love and support. As he noted, "We could not (and would not) be here without you."
Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Katie on Matt James' season of The Bachelor. After her time on the show, Katie was chosen as the lead for The Bachelorette's 17th season, during which she got engaged to contestant Blake Moynes. The duo announced their breakup in October, about a month before E! News confirmed her budding romance with John.
"Katie and John were mutually in the friend zone for months," a source told E! News in late November. And despite Katie sending John home in the second week of her season, they were able to reconnect. "A lot has changed in the last four weeks," the insider shared at the time. "And it's been wild but exciting for those closest to them to witness."
Now, after enjoying a months-long romance, Katie and John are going their separate ways. And they're not the only Bachelor Nation couple calling it quits.
On June 17, Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya confirmed their breakup, six month after getting engaged on The Bachelorette finale. "I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways," she wrote on her Instagram Story, "but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us."