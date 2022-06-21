Kim Kardashian Launches SKKN BY KIM: Shop the Skincare Line Here

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian is back in the beauty game after shutting down KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance with a new skincare brand called SKKN BY KIM. The new products will deliver "rejuvenation, nourishment, and an indulgent at-home experience designed to help people feel confident in their skin," according to a press release.
Kim shared, "In all of my business endeavors, I've been fueled by my passion to fill gaps in the market with expertly-crafted and universally-loved products that are performance driven – and I have carried this same drive and approach with me into creating a legacy skincare brand."
She also explained how her own struggles led to the creation of this new brand, sharing, "What began as a psoriasis diagnosis became the catalyst for my journey of skincare discoveries, inspiring me to learn more about my skin and how to care for it. Working with some of the top dermatologists and estheticians over the years has given me the incredible opportunity to learn from their expertise— and I knew I had to share my learnings."
SKKYN BY KIM will debut its nine core products on June 21, 2022 at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT through its direct-to-consumer website.
SKKN BY KIM Products
SKKN BY KIM
The SKKN BY KIM collection features nine core products in sleek, minimalistic, nude packaging that aligns so perfectly with Kim's signature aesthetic.
- Cleanser ($43/$37 refill): A lightly-foaming cleanser that gently dissolve makeup, water-resistant residues, unwanted oils, and impurities without stripping skin, according to the brand.
- Toner ($45/$38 refill): This product has double acidic and enzymatic exfoliation to help reduce the appearance of pores and enhance skin's texture, the brand claims.
- Exfoliator ($55/$47 refill): This product is a double mechanical and enzymatic exfoliator, which promotes skin resurfacing, according to the brand.
- Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($90/$77 refill): SKKN BY KIM says that this serum delivers hydration for 72 hours.
- Vitamin C8 Serum ($90/$77 refill): This serum has a powerful dose of vitamin C8 to help boost collagen synthesis, the brand claims. Additionally, this product is supposed to diminish the appearance of pigmentations, wrinkles, and fine lines.
- Face Cream ($85/$72 refill): A luxuriously indulgent firming moisturizer that works to nourish and revive skin. Formulated with postbiotics and enriched with a natural alternative to retinol, this cream visibly improves firmness, elasticity, and radiance.
- Eye Cream ($75/$64 refill): A moisturizing eye cream that preserves elasticity while reducing puffiness and fine lines, the brand claims.
- Oil Drops ($95/$81 refill): SKKN BY KIM claims that this oil evens out the complexion, helps reduce the appearance of pores, and immediately promotes radiant and glowy looking skin.
- Night Oil ($95/$81 refill): Wake up to supple, smooth, and glowy skin that feels hydrated and plumped, according to the brand.
