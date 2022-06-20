Jessica Simpson Reflects on "Beautiful" Father's Day With Makeup-Free Selfie

Watch : Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!

The father figures in Jessica Simpson's life could take her breath away.

Over the weekend, the singer celebrated Father's Day by hosting a pool party with her family. But after swimming was over and the guests had left, Jessica took to Instagram with a makeup-free selfie to express gratitude for the dads in her life.

"Just woke up feeling grateful for all the Dad heroes out there," she wrote on June 20. "Yesterday was a beautiful Father's Day celebrating my personal favorites @ericjohnsonalrighhhht @joesimpsonphoto and @ringoindover. Each of you have created, molded, shaped, and supported us and that makes my heart burst and my smile very real. I love y'all."

Jessica and husband Eric Johnson have three kids together including Maxwell, 10, Ace, 8, and Birdie, 3. During the weekend celebrations, Jessica shared a hand-written card written by her children that shared how much they love Dad.

"The kids admire, appreciate, love and adore y'all," she wrote. "There is no greater gift in the world to our families. I value and honor the gift of Fatherhood #BLESSED."