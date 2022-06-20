Houston Baptist University Basketball Player Darius Lee Dead at 21 in Mass Shooting

Houston Baptist University is mourning the loss of one of their own.
On June 20, the college confirmed basketball player Darius Lee died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a gathering in his hometown of Harlem, New York.
"We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family," James Sears Bryant head men's basketball coach Ron Cottrell said in a statement from the school. "We are in shock and cannot wrap our heads around this news. My heart breaks for his mom, his sister and his entire family, and for our basketball team. The only thing we find comfort in right now is knowing where Darius is. He is in the arms of Jesus…we know that as fact. And we will see him again some day."
While Coach Cottrell praised Lee as a great basketball player, "he was an even better person. I can't even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much."
According to New York Police, officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired just after midnight on June 20. Upon arrival, officers observed nine people on scene with gunshot wounds; seven males and two females.
While a firearm was recovered on scene, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing as of press time.
The university's director of athletics Steve Moniaci said in a statement that the incident is, "unfortunately, yet again, another example of the senseless gun violence that seems to be plaguing our country right now and we all pray it will cease."
"Our prayers are with his family first and most importantly, but also with his friends, coaches, and teammates," Moniaci added. "He was a very fine young man who had a very bright future in front of him both on and off the court."
According to HBU, Lee was on track to graduate with his bachelor's degree in December and was recently named HBU Robbie Robertson Male Student-Athlete of the Year.
He was a second team All-Southland Conference selection for the 2021-22 season and led the Huskies in scoring and rebounding and was sixth in the nation in steals per game.