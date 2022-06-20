See Travis Barker's Handwritten Father's Day Cards From Penelope and Reign Disick

Travis Barker is feeling the love this Father's Day.
The Blink-182 drummer gave his Instagram followers a sweet look at how he celebrated the day, sharing photos of the family's lunch and movie night in the backyard. What's more, Travis posted pics of the adorable handwritten cards he received from Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Penelope and Reign, who, in addition to Mason, she shares with Scott Disick.
"You are so so nice and kind," Penelope wrote. "You are the best drummer ever. You make my mom happy."
As for Reign, he kept things short and sweet: "Dear Travis happy fathers day." He included a drawing of two stick figures, who are seemingly Travis and Kourtney.
Of course, Travis also got some recognition from Landon and Alabama Barker, who he shares with Shanna Moakler. Not to forget Shanna's other daughter, Atiana de la Hoya, whose father is Oscar de la Hoya. All three of the siblings joined Kourtney and Travis for their celebrations on Sunday.
Penelope, Reign and Mason seemingly spent Father's Day with Scott, who shared a photo of him and Mason riding bikes.
Keep reading to see how more kids and dads recognized the big day.