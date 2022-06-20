Jordan Rodgers' Brother Names Baby Boy After Bachelorette Alum

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in a carriage.
Well, not so fast. Jordan Rodgers, 33, did welcome a new member to the Rodgers family, but it's not his and wife JoJo Fletcher's. It's actually his older brother, Luke Rodgers', who became a father to his first child with wife Aimee Rodgers on June 17.
"My whole heart. Welcome to the world Jack Jordan Rodgers," Luke, 40, shared on Instagram June 20. "You are loved and treasured beyond measure. For those of you that know this has been a long road filled with heartache and loss but God is so gracious in choosing us to be the parents of this precious little boy."
Luke went on to share the meaning behind the baby boy's name, explaining, "Jack we choose your name because it means God is gracious. Your middle name is for @jrodgers11 and we can only pray you grow up to be as generous, kind, loyal, (and tan) and an amazing man of character as your uncle Jordan."
Aimee shared even more details on her Instagram, revealing that they picked out their baby boy's name three years ago. She also called her brother in law "one of the best men we know," adding, "Jack is going to adore you Uncle Jordan."
The little one already has a nickname, with Jordan affectionately calling him "JJ" under Luke's post. "Love him already and love you and Aimee so much!" he commented. "So happy for y'all and so freaking stoked to be an Uncle."
Luke is the first Rodgers brother—Aaron Rodgers, 38, is the middle child of the family—to welcome a baby.
All in all, 2022 has been a big year for the Rodgers family.
Jojo and Jordan were married at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, Calif., on May 14. Luke, Aimee and, of course, Bachelor Nation's biggest stars were on hand to celebrate the couple, who first got engaged in 2016 and postponed their nuptials in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
The newlyweds are now enjoying a lush European honeymoon. The newlyweds shared numerous photos of their trip abroad, which Jojo has long looked forward to. She previously told E! News that this is her time to kickback, saying, "I want to just be a potato on a sunbather chair, and I want to just relax. I want to get a massage. I want to decompress."
As for Aaron, he made it to the NFL playoffs before the Green Bay Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.