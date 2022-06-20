Anna Kendrick and Billy Eichner Have the Best Reaction After Dating Rumors Surface

Watch : See Billy Eichner & Meghan Markle Bond Over Alma Mater

New couple alert? Not so fast bro.

Over the weekend, Billy Eichner came across a clickbait article with the headline, "New Celebrity Relationships That Made Us Feel Better About 2021." While the post sounds lovely, there's just one problem: The article featured a photo of the Bros star posing next to Anna Kendrick, insinuating that they're a couple.

So what's a comedian going to do about it? Poke fun at the speculation of course, and maybe shoutout his upcoming movie.

"Um," he wrote on Twitter with a screenshot of the article. "Hey @AnnaKendrick47—cats out of the bag!! Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the Bros stuff but…I'm straight."

Anna also saw the article and chimed in, adding, "We can finally live our truth Billy! You've felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you're free now! Our love can flourish!"

If that wasn't funny enough, Mariah Carey saw the banter and commented on Instagram with the joy emoji.