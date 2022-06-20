Gwen Stefani's Birthday Surprise for Blake Shelton Is More Than "Cool"

Gwen Stefani's just a girl ready to celebrate her man.
It was a big weekend for Blake Shelton who turned 46 on June 18. But instead of marking his birthday with a quiet night at home, The Voice coach decided to perform his biggest hits at the Country Summer Music Festival in Sonoma County, Calif.
In the middle of his set, Blake was surprised to see his wife appear on stage with a special gift. Who's ready to sing "Happy Birthday?"
"Thank y'all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y'all who came out to party at Country Summer!!!" he wrote on Twitter with must-see footage of the kind gesture. "What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @GwenStefani."
Ultimately, the celebrations didn't stop there.
On June 19, Gwen also took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to Blake for being a great stepdad to her children. The No Doubt singer shares Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 8, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen isn't the only star who paid tribute to a great dad on Father's Day. To see how more celebs marked the day, keep scrolling.