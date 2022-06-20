Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Settle Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Watch : Rob Kardashian Testifies in Court Against Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are ironing out their issues behind the scenes.

E! News confirmed Monday, June 20 that the exes settled the revenge porn lawsuit out of court.

E! News reached out to Chyna and Kardashian's reps for comment and did not hear back.

The news comes just as Kardashian was due to appear in front of Judge Gregory Alarcon at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles. Jury selection was set for Monday, with a three to five day trial expected to follow.

Chyna first initiated legal proceedings against Kardashian, who is the father to their daughter Dream Kardashian, in July 2017. At the time, Kardashian posted sexually explicit photos of Chyna to his Instagram and Twitter, after which she requested a temporary restraining order.

The charges were going to be included as part of Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family, but a judge severed the two claims during a 2020 hearing.