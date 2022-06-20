MTV's Chanel West Coast and Boyfriend Dom Fenison Reveal the Sex of Their Baby

Ridiculousness star Chanel West Coast and boyfriend Dom Fenison hosted a sex reveal party for their first child. Find out if the couple is expecting a boy or girl.

Chanel West Coast is seeing pink!

On June 18, the Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend Dom Fenison found out the sex of their baby after pink powder and confetti filled their outdoor party.

"We're having a baby girl!!!" Chanel wrote on Instagram. "Love you @domfenison. Thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do. I know you will be the best Dad in the world! #HappyFathersDay." 

Dom added, "It's a girl!!! Had the absolute best day yesterday with @chanelwestcoast and all of our family and friends. It was really a special occasion and I could feel the positive energy and love. Hope everyone had a great time."

Before debuting her baby bump on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet, Chanel exclusively confirmed to E! News that she is pregnant. At the time, she had no idea if she was expecting a boy or girl. Instead, she just wanted "a happy, healthy baby."

"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life," she told E! News June 2. "It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

Although the pregnancy came as a shock to both Chanel and Dom, the couple has expressed on social media how excited they are to expand their family. And if you ask Chanel, she has no doubt that her model boyfriend will make a great father.

"Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I've ever had in my life," she shared. "Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me."

Not to be outdone, Dom also can't stop singing his praises for a woman who has developed a loyal fan base thanks to her music career and gig on MTV's Ridiculousness.

"She's a very genuine person," he previously told E! News. "I think that the way that TV can portray her sometimes is very far from the depth of the person that she really is."

So what's next for these parents to be? If you ask Chanel, she's already thinking about the perfect baby shower for her upcoming daughter.

"Thank you to everyone who came to our gender reveal party," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "So amazing to have all of our friends and family there to support. We love you all so much. Can't wait to see everyone together again for the baby shower!"

