Faith Hill Says She Didn't Shave Her Armpits to Prepare for 1883 Role

Faith Hill found herself in a hairy situation after agreeing to star in Taylor Sheridan's 1883.

The actress stars in the Yellowstone prequel series as Margaret Dutton, a role that had some surprising requirements—like not shaving her armpits. This was a request that came down from the show creator himself, with Faith telling Courteney Cox that she wasn't too excited about letting her hair grow.

"That was really difficult, and Taylor actually called my husband," Faith told Courteney as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series. "We were at a wedding, our nephew's wedding, and he said, 'Who's gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?' And I'm thinking can this wait? He goes, 'No, stop tonight.'"

So, Faith took that part out of her routine. "It really grossed me out, I have to say," she shared. "All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo!"