How Lizzo, Tina Knowles, Mariah Carey and More Stars Are Honoring Juneteenth

Hollywood is honoring Juneteenth in a variety of ways.
After President Joe Biden made June 19—or Juneteenth, as it's commonly referred to—a federal holiday in the United States, many stars are sharing what the day means to their families.
For Holly Robinson Peete, who marked the weekend by hosting HollyRod Foundation's Design Care 2022 charity event, Juneteenth has been a celebration in her household for decades.
"We were raised on Juneteenth. I knew what Juneteenth was when I was a little girl. I knew about Galveston, Texas," she exclusively told E! News. "My father, who inspired a lot of the HollyRod Foundation, was a Black scholar. He was a historian of Black culture and Black history. So I knew about Galveston so I'm happy to see all these years later, that Juneteenth is being celebrated…I'm glad to see the world catching up."
Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865 arrival of Gen. Gordon Granger and Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas where they announced to the remaining enslaved African-Americans that the Civil War had ended and they were free. According to Holly, these milestones in American history should be talked about.
"We need to teach the real history of this country," she said. "That's how we can become better." See how more stars are honoring Juneteenth below.
Lizzo: "Juneteenth is about giving Black citizens of this country our own Declaration of Independence. It is about the complicated and nuanced history we have with this country. A day to celebrate the autonomy of our bodies and freedom from slavery. A time of remembrance of those who built this country and space for Black Americans to honor our ancestors. I hope you'll use Juneteenth has an opportunity to educate yourself on our history and on how to be anti-racist. Because we ain't free until we are all free."
Tina Knowles: "Juneteenth means a ton to me because I grew up celebrating the 19th of June. It was actually originated in my hometown in Galveston, Texas," Tina said at HollyRod Foundation's Design Care 2022. "That's where the announcement was made to free the southern slaves because they didn't find out till two years later. It's really important to me and I'm at home doing this. Everybody else is just kind of celebrating it now, but it's big for me and my family. I hope people practice kindness and for all of the American people to let the hate go."
Kerry Washington: "To do list Happy #Juneteenth!!!"
Pharrell Williams: "DC, your energy was amazing last night. Happy #Juneteenth from me and my Phriends. See you today for Day 3 of @somethinginthewater."
LeVar Burton: "Because, none of us can be free until all of us are free…#juneteenth"
Bernice King: "I think it's important to describe our ancestors who were brutalized for the sake of building empire as "enslaved," not as "slaves." They shouldn't be labeled and shackled by language. Put the ownership for oppression on the oppressor. #JuneTeenth #Juneteenth2022"
Mariah Carey: "Celebrate Your Black Excellence! #HappyJuneteenth #HappyFathersDay Rest in Power Alfred Roy Carey."
Yvette Nicole Brown: "Allegedly, Juneteenth celebrates our freedom. But any Black person in America would tell you that we're still not free," Yvette told E! News at HollyRod Foundation's Design Care 2022. "Though I celebrate that it's a national holiday now and I celebrate the idea of Juneteenth, a lot of things have to change in this country before I'll be like, ‘Yay.' Black lives still matter and we're still being gunned down in grocery stores. It's hard to be excited about something that I don't feel in my heart really is happening across the board for all of us in America. I hope Americans become activists and start fighting for more equality for everybody."
Tamar Braxton: "If you don't know what #Juneteenth is...this is a glimpse as to why we are all celebrating today. OUR freedom from being sold like Lumber. If you can't identify, please allow some grace for those who can and educate yourself. This day TRULY means.. the land of the free. I give thanks to my ancestors and guides who paved the way for me and my loved ones. I'm so grateful. Thank you. #happyjuneteenth
Barack Obama: "Juneteenth is a time to commemorate the anniversary of the delayed news of freedom reaching the enslaved Black folks in Galveston, Texas. Today, we remember that struggle for freedom as we reflect on how far we've come as a country—and on the work that remains undone. We remember that even in the darkest hours, there is cause to hope for tomorrow's light. Let us all recommit ourselves today to honoring those who fought over generations to steer our country closer to our highest ideals."