Beyoncé's Renaissance: Everything You Need to Know About the Album

Watch : Beyonce to Feature COUNTRY Songs on Renaissance Album

Beyoncé is keeping people on their toes.

After announcing her upcoming studio album Renaissance, the Grammy winner quietly updated her Instagram bio with the release date for the single "Break My Soul." And it turns out, that date is June 21 at midnight.

Bey's followers noticed the sly change on Monday morning and the news quickly spread on social media. "@Beyonce is single handedly destroying our sleep schedule," one person wrote on Twitter, "we all need to stay up till midnight for Break My Soul."

Another added, "Beyoncé making Friday releases the industry standard and then turning around and releasing new music on a Tuesday again is peak Beyoncé behavior."

This is the first new song Beyoncé has released since "Be Alive," which accompanied the Will Smith film King Richard and was nominated for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards. Prior to that, she celebrated Juneteenth with the surprise debut of "Black Parade," the most nominated song at the 2021 Grammy Awards.