Jennifer Lopez Praises "Consistent, Loving" Ben Affleck in Father's Day Tribute

Jennifer Lopez got sentimental in her Father's Day tribute to fiancé Ben Affleck, who has become a father-figure to her two kids, Max and Emme.

Watch: Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Perform at LA Dodgers Foundation Gala

Ben Affleck is drinking his Dunkin' out of a "World's No. 1 Dad" mug this morning.

The actor's fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, showered him with praise in her latest On the J.Lo newsletter June 20. She spoke fondly of the Gigli actor, writing, "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father."

"And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well," she continued. "You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

This emotional message was accompanied by photos of Ben with her and Marc Anthony's two children, Emme and Max.

Ben also shares custody of kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is supportive of the couple's relationship. In April, a source told E! News, "Jen is happy for Ben and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

To get a glimpse of just one of J.Lo and Ben's PDA-filled pics and more Father's Day tributes, keep reading!

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

"Happy Father's Day, baby. @kobebryant #BestGirlDad," Vanessa wrote in a tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant, father of their four daughters.

Instagram / Rumer Willis
Rumer Willis & Bruce Willis

The actress, the eldest of the Die Hard actor's five daughters, shared throwback pics of the two, writing, "Daddio...What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter. I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

Instagram / Hilarie Burton
Hilarie Burton & Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The One Tree Hill alum, who shares son Gus, 12, and daughter George, 4, with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, shared family pics, writing, "Last night George wanted to cuddle. So guess who fell asleep by her side… @jeffreydeanmorgan. This morning, Gus wanted his first real cup of grown up coffee. Guess who made it for him… @jeffreydeanmorgan."

Hilarie then wrote: The backbone of this family. The constant dreamer. The tireless worker. The sensitive partner. The King of Mischief! We love you, Daddy. Happy Father's Day! I'm so glad we're all together!"

Instagram / Jenna Dewan
Jenna Tatum & Steve Kazee

The actress shared photos of her family—fiancé and actor Steve Kazee, their son Callum, 2, and her daughter Everly Tatum, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. Jenna wrote, "The one who keeps our family grounded, our confidant, the funny one, the smart one and my heart...you are so loved and appreciated today and every day."

The actress added, :Also - can I just say you spending your Father's Day weekend at Disneyland to celebrate a belated bday gift for Evie says so much about that big generous heart of yours. You are seen and we all love you! And I promise you some quality relaxing alone time soon. Happy Father's Day !!"

Instagram / James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek

The Dawson's Creek alum, who shares kids Olivia, 11, Joshua, 10, Annabel, 8, Emilia, 6, Gwendolyn, 4, and Jeremiah, 8 months, with wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, wrote, "None of us are perfect fathers. None of us were raised by perfect fathers. Because no one was born perfect."

He continued, "I feel like the best we can do is show up, as fully and consistently as we possibly can… and have the courage to listen with an open heart to where we've misunderstood, misstepped, or just flat-out missed an opportunity for connection. Then… we'll have exemplified for our children a growth process that'll allow them to evolve with patience, self-love, and forgiveness. Because, no matter how much we love them… they won't go through life perfect, either."

James added, "#HappyFathersDay to all the dads out there learning on the job, and constantly pushing the boundaries of their best. And to my dad… thanks for the example."

Instagram / Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff

The How I Met Your Father star shared photos of herself with husband Matthew Koma, her son Luca Comrie, 10, and the couple's daughters Banks Violet Bair, 3, and Mae James Bair, 14 months.

"Thanks for also making me a girl mom @matthewkoma," she wrote. "You are the most supportive/understanding/funny/willing/kind/ father and bonus dad there is. There's no way in hell I could do this without you. I love the way you look at our kids in amazement with every little or big thing they do, I love how you pedal as fast as you can to make it home by 6 every night, I love how you wouldn't change some of our toughest days with these creatures."

She continued, "You grocery shop like the best wife…you pack a mean lunch .. you do a great top knot …. You can still keep up with Luca in soccer … you are a GREAT assistant when the kids put you in the corner and just want me...The fact that you hopped out of a car that was in bumper to bumper and ran a mile and a half up hill through traffic at JFK to make a flight last night after playing a show in Philly , sums up what you do for us."

"You're never not trying," Hilary wrote. "I have so much peace knowing we are and always will be top of mind for you. Thank you for being the calm, sensitive one. Thank you for all of your love and weirdness. You do it for me babe #HotDadFathersDay mmmm mmm mmm in ten years on this day we sleep….. as much as we want."

Instagram
Chris Lane

"Lauren surprised me for Father's Day this year with a @Topps custom trading card of Dutty and I," the country singer wrote on Instagram. "After so many years of playing ball I've finally been given my own baseball card by my #1 fans thanks to Topps." 

Instagram
Brie Tiesi & Nick Cannon

"Moments like this with you are everything," the model wrote on her Instagram, along with a photo of Nick Cannon putting his hand on her pregnant belly. "You are the most loving gentle present human. I dk how you do it we are just thankful you do."

She added, "Happy Father's Day to baby C 's super daddy we love you sp much."

Instagram / John Travolta
John Travolta

The actor shared this photo of Ella Bleu, 22, and Benjamin Travolta, 11, his surviving children with late wife Kelly Preston. The couple's son Jett Travolta died at age 16 in 2009.

"It's privilege to be a father," the actor wrote on Instagram. "I love you my babies. Happy Father's Day to everyone."

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

The model, who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with John Legend, paid tribute to her husband with some family photos, writing, "The best we could ever imagine. Happy Father's Day even though everyone is saying they know the best dad … this is the only true one (I know some of the ones people are posting about and they're meh)."

Instagram / Ashley Tisdale
Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum paid tribute to her husband Christopher French, with whom she shares 15-month-old daughter Jupiter. "Happy Father's Day my love!" she wrote on Instagram. "Jupiter is so lucky to have u as a dad, you take care of all of us. @cmfrench you go above and beyond. We love you."

Instagram
Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

The supermodel shared rare photo of daughter Khai sitting on the floor and coloring with her "baba," aka daddy, Zayn Malik.

Instagram / Toni Braxton
Toni Braxton

"Happy Happy Father's Day, Daddy! Love you!" the singer wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself with dad Michael Conrad Braxton Sr. "And to all the other fathers & father figures out there.. wishing you a beautiful day!"

Instagram / Brittany Matthews Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife Brittany Mahomes shared this pic, showing the couple with daughter Sterling, 16 months, on Father's Day 2022, while pregnant with the couple's second child. She wrote, "Happy Father's Day to this incredible Dada! We love you so much!"

Instagram / Morgan Stewart
Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw

The E! star posted pics of her husband Jordan McGraw with their kids, daughter Row, 16 months, and son Grey, 4 months. She wrote, "I got the best! To the most patient, thoughtful, &, simply wonderful dada! The babes are so lucky to have you and I would be up shit creek without a paddle on this parenting journey without you...We love you!!"

Instagram / Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling

"Great Dads make great Grandpas!" the actress, mother of kids Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 21 months, wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Days to my dad, the hero of my family."

Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka

"My husband does so many things well, but as a father - he is a superstar," Neil wrote on Instagram. "Constant, tireless dedication and commitment… it's something to behold. We are all so lucky to have you in our lives, David. Happy Father's Day. #grateful #fathersday."

Instagram / Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer

The One Tree Hill alum honored both her dad as well as her ex-husband, Mike Caussin, with whom she shares two children.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," Kim wrote to her ex, Kanye West, with whom she shares children North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

Instagram
Lara & Bob Saget

Bob Saget's middle daughter Lara paid tribute to her "best friend" on the first Father's Day since the actor's passing in January.

"He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world," she wrote on Instagram. "My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible," she continued. "It doesn't stop that love. He chose love, always."

She added, " I commit to doing the same."

Instagram / Caitlin McHugh Stamos
John Stamos

"Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," the actor's wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Instagram / Erin Lim Rhodes
Erin Lim Rhodes & Joshua Rhodes

The host of E!'s The Rundown shared photos of her husband with their nearly 7-month-old baby girl Saylor, writing, "No bond like this one. I love watching you be the father that you are @joshuadrhodes! Saylor is the luckiest little lady to call you Dada! Of course that was her first word…but I'm not mad at it! Happy FIRST Father's Day to you babe...we love you so much!!!!"

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott

Kylie shared this pic of Travis with their son and daughter, Stormi Webster. She wrote, "Happy father's day daddyyyyy we love you."

Instagram
Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t," the actress wrote. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Instagram / Goldie Hawn
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

"How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life," wrote the actress, who shares son Wyatt Russell with the actor, who helped raise her kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson from a past marriage.

Instagram / Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

"Love you pops! Happy Father's Day!" Justin wrote on Instagram on June 19, alongside a throwback pic of himself with dad Jeremy Bieber. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

 

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Chris Pratt & Arnold Schwarzenegger

Katherine Schwarzenegger shared this photo on Father's Day 2022, writing, "My guys! Happy Father's Day to my wonderful dad/fun filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband. I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both!"

justintimberlake / Instagram
Justin Timberlake

"My two favorite melodies," the singer captioned this pic of his sons with Jessica BielSilas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger

The father of five was honored by eldest daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger with this pic of himself with her and Chris Pratt's youngest daughter, Eloise.

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrating Father's Day 2022

