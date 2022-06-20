Jennifer Lopez Praises "Consistent, Loving" Ben Affleck in Father's Day Tribute

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Perform at LA Dodgers Foundation Gala

Ben Affleck is drinking his Dunkin' out of a "World's No. 1 Dad" mug this morning.

The actor's fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, showered him with praise in her latest On the J.Lo newsletter June 20. She spoke fondly of the Gigli actor, writing, "I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father."

"And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well," she continued. "You show up and put them first always. You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it's honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen."

This emotional message was accompanied by photos of Ben with her and Marc Anthony's two children, Emme and Max.

Ben also shares custody of kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is supportive of the couple's relationship. In April, a source told E! News, "Jen is happy for Ben and knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways."