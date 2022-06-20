Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Fiancé Taylor Mock

Bachelor Nation's Tia Booth announced she and fiancé Taylor Mock are expecting their first child, just four months after she lost her father to colon cancer.

Tia Booth is looking back on her relationship with her late father as she prepares to welcome a baby of her own.

The Bachelor alum shared June 19 that she and fiancé Taylor Mock are expecting their first child together. She shared the news in a Father's Day post, in which she reflected on losing her dad in February.

"This has undoubtedly been my most challenging season thus far," she captioned a photo, which was briefly deleted. "I've never felt such overwhelming sadness and pure joy at the same time. It's been difficult to be grateful for the good as if one of the most important people in my life is missing the celebration."

She continued, "While I wish I could tell my dad all the good news in person, it brings me peace that he knows about it long before I do. Welcoming a new little life while mourning the loss of another proves that high emotions can exist simultaneously, and I have no doubt my dad had a hand in this."

Fellow Bachelor Nation members celebrated the announcement, with Becca Kufrin commenting, "So excited for you and Taylor to build this life and welcome the little one into the world! Auntie Boops can't wait to spoil them like crazy."

Tia and Taylor first met in January 2021, but it took some time before she gave him a chance. She told the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, "We hung out in the same friend group. And then he got the balls one day to try to hit on me and get me to hang out with him and I was like, 'Sweetie, I'm going on Bachelor in Paradise. I'll see ya later.'"

When she returned, still single, she finally gave in to his charms. "I gave it a shot and we've been good," she shared. "We started hanging out, like, as soon as I got back."

This April, Taylor got down on one knee and proposed at a Bachelor Live on Stage event. As Tia said, "Never been more shocked or sure in my life. I love you so much Tay, my FIANCÉ!!!"

 

