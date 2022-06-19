Lori Loughlin Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since College Admissions Scandal

Watch : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

Three years on from her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has returned to the red carpet.

The Fuller House alum, 57, attended the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles on June 18. The event benefits the HollyRod Foundation, which was established by actress Holly Robinson Peete and NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and aims to provide "compassionate care to those living with autism and Parkinson's disease" per its website.

At the event, Lori was all smiles as she sported a cerulean blue, long-sleeved dress. She completed her look with a simple silver clutch, earrings, a bracelet and matching heels.

Since being released from prison in December 2020, the actress has largely kept out of the spotlight. She was most recently spotted at Kris Jenner's Galentine's Day celebration alongside Kym Douglas, Corey Gamble and Tammy Gustavson back in February.

In May 2020, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to conspiracy charges after they allegedly paid for their two daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella Rose, 23, to be admitted to the University of Southern California as part of its crew team, despite not being rowers.