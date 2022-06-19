Lori Loughlin Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since College Admissions Scandal

Three years on from her involvement in the infamous college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin has returned to the red carpet.
The Fuller House alum, 57, attended the DesignCare 2022 Gala in Los Angeles on June 18. The event benefits the HollyRod Foundation, which was established by actress Holly Robinson Peete and NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and aims to provide "compassionate care to those living with autism and Parkinson's disease" per its website.
At the event, Lori was all smiles as she sported a cerulean blue, long-sleeved dress. She completed her look with a simple silver clutch, earrings, a bracelet and matching heels.
Since being released from prison in December 2020, the actress has largely kept out of the spotlight. She was most recently spotted at Kris Jenner's Galentine's Day celebration alongside Kym Douglas, Corey Gamble and Tammy Gustavson back in February.
In May 2020, Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli plead guilty to conspiracy charges after they allegedly paid for their two daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella Rose, 23, to be admitted to the University of Southern California as part of its crew team, despite not being rowers.
The actress was later sentenced to two months in jail, while her husband served five months before being released in April 2021.
As a result of the cheating scheme, Lori did not finish filming season five of Fuller House and ended up parting ways with the Hallmark channel. In December 2021, she made her acting re-debut in the When Calls the Heart spin-off series When Hope Calls.
While chatting on Olivia's Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast last November, the beauty influencer and her older sister both came to their mom's defense.
Calling Lori "the most incredible mother in the world," Olivia explained that she felt frustrated by the media's depiction of her mom. She continued, "I think that was really hard for me. It was frustrating and it caused a lot of like, anger within me when I would read stuff about her."
Bella added, "I don't think one person who's ever worked with Mom can say something bad about her because she's genuinely the nicest person alive."