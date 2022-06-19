Gigi Hadid Shares New Pic of Zayn Malik Bonding With Daughter Khai on Father's Day

Watch : Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik Discussing Custody Agreement

The sweetest daddy-daughter moment.

On Father's Day 2022, Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo on her Instagram Stories of 22-month-old daughter Khai spending quality time with her dad Zayn Malik.

While neither of their faces are shown, the tattooed singer—who the supermodel sweetly calls "Khai's baba"—is seen sitting on the floor and coloring with the toddler.

Gigi has only shared a handful of images of Khai on social media and has previously spoke about keeping her baby girl out of the spotlight.

"To the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media," she wrote in an open letter shared to Twitter last July. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."