Gigi Hadid Shares New Pic of Zayn Malik Bonding With Daughter Khai on Father's Day

Despite going through a drama-filled breakup, Gigi Hadid shared the most adorable photo of Zayn Malik playing with their daughter Khai in honor of Father’s Day

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 19, 2022 8:25 PMTags
Celeb KidsFather's DayCelebritiesZayn MalikGigi Hadid
The sweetest daddy-daughter moment.

On Father's Day 2022, Gigi Hadid shared a rare photo on her Instagram Stories of 22-month-old daughter Khai spending quality time with her dad Zayn Malik.

While neither of their faces are shown, the tattooed singer—who the supermodel sweetly calls "Khai's baba"—is seen sitting on the floor and coloring with the toddler.

Gigi has only shared a handful of images of Khai on social media and has previously spoke about keeping her baby girl out of the spotlight.

"To the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media," she wrote in an open letter shared to Twitter last July. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

The supermodel, 27, and the former One Direction member, 29—who had been together on-and-off since late 2015—welcomed their first child together in September 2020.

"To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task," Zayn shared on Instagram after Khai's birth. "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

The couple last broke up in late 2021 shortly after Zayn "adamantly" denied striking Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, in a statement to TMZ. In a citation obtained by E! News, he was charged with harassment for allegedly shoving the RHOBH alum into a dresser, "causing mental anguish and physical pain." He pleaded no contest

"It's a tense situation," a source close to the Hadid family told E! News at the time. "Gigi and Zayn are broken up, but intend to co-parent Khai in a peaceful and healthy environment. They are working out custody details. They are in contact over Khai and making decisions for her." 

