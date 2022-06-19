The Ultimatum‘s Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr Are Married

No more ultimatums needed here!
After getting engaged on the Netflix reality series The Ultimatum, Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr were married in a romantic, outdoor ceremony at the Wayfarers Chapel and Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, Calif., on June 18.
Alexis documented the special day on her Instagram Story, posting photos of the wedding party—which featured 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen—as well as videos of the happy couple dancing the night away at the reception to live renditions of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" and more.
According to Alexis, 27, having a band perform at their wedding was an absolute must. "For Hunter and I, it's really important that we had live music," she told People. "It's just a good time."
In fact, Hunter, 30, lightheartedly told the outlet that the main themes of the wedding were "traditional flow, live music, a lot of fun—and [an] open bar."
In the lead-up to their special day, Alexis revealed that the longtime couple were "so excited" to tie the knot after starring on The Ultimatum this spring. After attempting to date other people on the show, Hunter ended up proposing to Alexis and the couple left the series together early.
"Ultimately, I wanted Hunter to be 100% sure and make sure that I was the one he really wanted," Alexis told People about their decision to go on the show. "And it was so reassuring to see that after a week of going on dates, he [knew] he [wanted] to be with me."
Now, the newlyweds are looking forward to navigating life together. "It's no longer about Alexis. It's Alexis and Hunter," she said. "That's the most exciting thing for me, is we're doing everything together…tough times are going to come, but I have him."
Hunter agreed, calling it "the start of the next chapter" for the pair. He added, "It's going to be a nice celebration and event for us to appreciate where we've come from, as well as take a moment to be excited about where we're going and really begin to start to build our lives together."
So, what's next for the pair? An exciting honeymoon to Santorini, Mykonos and Athens, of course.
"We wanted to go some place together that neither of us have been and wanted to go, so we can't wait," Hunter told People. "Alexis did an amazing job making sure we got everything detailed out so that when we get there, it's just nothing but relaxation. We don't have to worry about anything."
Reflecting on their wedding day, Alexis shared a sweet photo of her and Hunter smiling at the ceremony and wrote, "Tell death to us Parr baby. Love you for infinity."
Hunter echoed her excitement in his own post, adding, "Parrty of 2 for life! Love you."