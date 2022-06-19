The Ultimatum‘s Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr Are Married

Watch : The Ultimatum: Netflix's New Reality Show Brings More DRAMA

No more ultimatums needed here!

After getting engaged on the Netflix reality series The Ultimatum, Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr were married in a romantic, outdoor ceremony at the Wayfarers Chapel and Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, Calif., on June 18.

Alexis documented the special day on her Instagram Story, posting photos of the wedding party—which featured 10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen—as well as videos of the happy couple dancing the night away at the reception to live renditions of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," Beyoncé's "Crazy In Love" and more.

According to Alexis, 27, having a band perform at their wedding was an absolute must. "For Hunter and I, it's really important that we had live music," she told People. "It's just a good time."

In fact, Hunter, 30, lightheartedly told the outlet that the main themes of the wedding were "traditional flow, live music, a lot of fun—and [an] open bar."