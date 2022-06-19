Kurt Russell Moved to Tears by Kate Hudson's Father's Day Tribute

Kate Hudson shared a Father's Day 2022 post in honor of her "Pa," Kurt Russell. Read her heartwarming tribute and his response.

That Father's Day love is all happening for Kate Hudson's "Pa," Kurt Russell, who received heartwarming tributes from his family.

On June 19, the Almost Famous actress posted on her Instagram a throwback photo showing her as a child, cuddling up to the actor, her mom Goldie Hawn's partner of almost 40 years.

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles!" Kate wrote. "Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."

Kurt does not have an official Instagram account, but Goldie responded, writing, "Honey I showed this to daddy. Here's his message…"

The actor's comment was: "Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father's Day present. I've never seen it before. Wow…it's a killer. Lotta water under the bridge…it's kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes…thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart. I love you, Pa."

Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day in 2022

Drew Barrymore wrote, "@katehudson wow this one almost hurts its so sweet."

Goldie also commented that the photo "speaks volumes." She also shared her own Father's Day tribute to Kurt.

Kurt, 71, helped raise both Kate, 43, and her brother Oliver Hudson, 45. Goldie, 76, divorced their father, musician Bill Hudson, when they were little. She and Kurt also share son Wyatt Russell, 35.

Kate has occasionally paid tribute to "Pa" Kurt online. 

"This is a man who made his family his number one priority his whole life," she wrote on his birthday in 2015. "Never missed a school play, a soccer game, a hockey game, a dance recital and the list goes on and on. No matter what he was doing in his busy life, he always showed up. Not because he had to but because there was no other place on earth he would rather be then with his family. We felt the purity of that our whole childhood and my gratitude for his love is immeasurable."

Also on Father's Day, Kate also paid tribute to her partner, Danny Fujikawa, with a video of him with their daughter Rani, 3, the youngest of her three kids. She also shared posts dedicated to her brothers, who are also dads.

See more celebs' Father's Day tributes below:

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West

"Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye," Kim wrote to her ex, Kanye West, with whom she shares children North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3.

Lara & Bob Saget

Bob Saget's middle daughter Lara paid tribute to her "best friend" on the first Father's Day since the actor's passing in January.

"He wore his heart. He didn't hide it; he wasn't afraid of love. My dad simply wanted to share laughter and love with this world," she wrote on Instagram. "My dad taught me that it doesn't matter what life throws, how hard, how painful, how seemingly impossible," she continued. "It doesn't stop that love. He chose love, always."

She added, " I commit to doing the same."

Kate Hudson & Kurt Russell

"Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us!" Kate wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of herself with her mom Goldie Hawn's partner Kurt Russell "Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day."

John Stamos

"Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," the actor's wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

"To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that s--t," the actress wrote. "We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

"How can I explain the gratitude and love I feel for the greatest father who has given us all so much in this life," wrote the actress, who shares son Wyatt Russell with the actor, who helped raise her kids Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson from a past marriage.

Justin Timberlake

"My two favorite melodies," the singer captioned this pic of his sons with Jessica BielSilas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

Justin Bieber

"Love you pops! Happy Father's Day!" Justin wrote on Instagram on June 19, alongside a throwback pic of himself with dad Jeremy Bieber. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."

 

Kim Kardashian

"Happy Father's Day to the best dad ever," Kim wrote on her Instagram Stories her father Robert Kardashian, who passed away after battling esophageal cancer in 2003. "The kids asked me how I would celebrate with you today if you're all the way up in heaven and they have the cutest suggestions.

She added, "I miss you and love you with all my soul."

Amy Schumer

Amy paid tribute to her dad Gordon Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, with whom she shares son Gene David Fischer, 3. She called the two men "my two fav dads."

Christina Haack Hall

"Being a step parent is never easy!! Thanks baby for helping to raise the kids with me. The kids love you and look up to you," the HGTV star wrote on her Instagram Story to husband Josh Hall.

Christina shares children Taylor El Moussa, 11, and Brayden El Moussa, 6, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, her former Flip or Flop co-star. She also has a 2-year-old son, Hudson London Anstead, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Hoda Kotb

The Today show co-host paid tribute to her ex, Joel Schiffman, with this photo of him with their daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3. "Happy Father's Day!" she wrote.

Kim Kardashian & Caitlyn Jenner

"Thank you for raising us and being the best step dad," she wrote to Caitlyn Jenner with the snap featuring her sisters. "Happy Father's Day."

Kris Jenner

"Happy Father's Day to all of the amazing fathers in our lives!!!" she wrote. "Thank you for loving our little ones the way you do. They are so lucky to have you as their daddies. To my son, Rob… you are the most amazing daddy and seeing the bond you have with Dream brings me more joy than you'll ever know. You were born to be a daddy. I love you!"

She added, "Happy Father's Day and I hope everyone has a beautiful day surrounded by so much love. #FathersDay #HappyFathersDay @robkardashianofficial @travisscott @letthelordbewithyou @caitlynjenner @realtristan13 @travisbarker @kanyewest."

