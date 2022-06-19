See How John Stamos, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2022

Watch : Famous Dads Celebrating Their FIRST Father's Day!

Your turn, dads!

To celebrate Father's Day 2022, many stars shared tributes to the men who raised them, as well as to their partners and kids on social media.

John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh posted a photo of the actor with their 4-year-old son on Instagram. "Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."

Fellow celebrity dad Justin Timberlake shared a rare photo of his two sons with Jessica Biel, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months. "My two favorite melodies," the singer captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"

Jessica later shared another pic of her husband with their boys, writing, "To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that shit. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"