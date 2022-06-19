See How John Stamos, Justin Bieber and Other Stars Are Celebrating Father's Day 2022

Your turn, dads!
To celebrate Father's Day 2022, many stars shared tributes to the men who raised them, as well as to their partners and kids on social media.
John Stamos' wife Caitlin McHugh posted a photo of the actor with their 4-year-old son on Instagram. "Billy is one lucky little dude to get to call you Dad," she wrote. "Happy Father's Day, Love. Grateful to be on this parenting journey with you."
Fellow celebrity dad Justin Timberlake shared a rare photo of his two sons with Jessica Biel, Silas, 7, and Phineas, 22 months. "My two favorite melodies," the singer captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!"
Jessica later shared another pic of her husband with their boys, writing, "To the world, you are a dad. But to your family, you are the world. I don't know who said that, but whomever it was, they bodied that shit. We love you baby. Thank you for being our everything!"
Meanwhile, Justin Bieber honored his father, Jeremy Bieber, on Instagram.
"Love you pops! Happy Father's Day!" the singer wrote, alongside a throwback pic of the two. "So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us! Honored to be your son."
Amy Schumer paid tribute to both her father, Gordon Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, with whom she shares son Gene David Fischer, 3. She called the two men "my two fav dads."
And there were also plenty of online Father's Day tributes from celebs to the exes who helped them or their family. Kim Kardashian honored Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. She also paid tribute to her later father, Robert Kardashian, and her mom Kris Jenner's ex Caitlyn Jenner.
Kris paid tribute to all the men in her family's life, past and present: The rap artist, Caitlyn, Robert, son Rob Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick—plus Kourtney's husband Travis Barker and Kylie Jenner's partner Travis Scott.
Sunday marks the first Father's Day for celebs such as Nick Jonas and Colin Jost, who welcomed their first babies over the past year. So there's plenty to celebrate today.
See photos of stars celebrating Father's Day 2022.