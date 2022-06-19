Justin Timberlake Shares Rare, Adorable Photo of His 2 Sons on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake commemorated Father's Day by posting a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Phineas and Silas, who he shares with Jessica Biel. See the sweet image below.

Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo

Fatherhood has definitely struck a chord with Justin Timberlake

The "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer, 41, posted a rare photo of his two sons with wife Jessica Biel on Instagram in celebration of Father's Day on June 19. In the sweet image, 7-year-old Silas can be seen sitting next to his brother Phineas, 22 months, as the two boys play piano together. 

"My two favorite melodies," Justin captioned the post. "Happy Father's Day to all the Dad's out there!!!" 

The Social Network actor has shared his love of Father's Day on social media in the past. Last year, he posted a collection of family photos and revealed that "being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined."  

He added, "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments." 

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Cutest Family Moments

After getting married in October 2012 and starting a family together, Justin and Jessica have tried their best to maintain their children's privacy and make sure that their kids don't grow up in the limelight.  

justintimberlake / Instagram

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," Justin told Dax Shepard while visiting his Armchair Expert podcast in January 2021. "And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do." 

In fact, a source told E! News that same month that the family have largely traded in big city living for an outdoor lifestyle in Montana.

The source added, "They plan to be in L.A. and New York for work commitments when they need to be, but for now, they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience." 

And it sounds like they're taking advantage of all the fun activities they can.  

"Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard," the source continued. "Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too." 

Scroll on to see even more of Justin and Jessica's adorable family photos below.

justintimberlake / Instagram
Family Band

Justin celebrated Father's Day 2022 by sharing a photo of his "two favorite melodies," sons Silas and Phineas, playing piano together. 

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy 40th Birthday, Jessica

Jessica shared this sweet pic of herself with sons Silas and Phineas on her 40th birthday.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Sweet Tribute

Silas and Phin's birthday banner for Jessica.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Lovebirds

Justin and Jessica enjoy cake on her 40th birthday.

A Walk to Remember

"Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming holiday snap. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Jessica Biel and Her "Little Man"

Jessica celebrated her "little man" on his big day back in April 2020. Happy birthday, Silas! 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Birthday Wishes

The Sinner actress marked her birthday on March 3, 2020 with a special cake and her one and only. On Instagram she wrote, "Celebrating my birthday in style... and by that I mean, in pajamas. I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can't hear it, but I'm still laughing. Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love." 

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Sweet Moments

On Valentine's Day 2020, Jessica shared a sweet picture of Justin and their son Silas on Instagram. She captioned it, "My valentines. Love you guys to the moon."

Jessica Biel / Instagram
Couple Goals

Jessica and Justin looked madly in love at her birthday party in March 2019.

MEGA
Family Golfing Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas appeared on the golf course at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland in August 2019.

Instagram / Jessica Biel
Happy Independence Day

Justin, Jessica and son Silas celebrated Fourth of July 2019.

Instagram / Justin Timberlake
Mother's Day 2019

The trio enjoyed some time at the beach to mark the holiday.

Instagram
Disney Magic

When it comes to Halloween night, Justin and Jessica always go all out. Anyone remember their Toy Story looks from 2017? 

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Winning

Who knows if Justin actually won the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf tournament? Perhaps the best prize is having his son along for the ride. 

Instagram
Halloween Envy

"Happy Halloween from Poppy, Branch and lil Branch. We be Trollin'..." Jessica wrote on Instagram after Halloween 2016. 

Instagram
A Mother's Love

"If that pic doesn't say ‘City Of Love' then I'm out..." Justin shared with his social media followers in July 2018. We can't help but agree. 

Instagram
Costume Winners

"They got candy? LEGO!" Justin shared with his Instagram followers on Halloween 2018. 

Instagram
Look of Love

"To my husband who I watch with awe everyday as he guides and teaches, encourages and supports, and above all, LOVES the sh$t, out of his own young man," Jessica wrote on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. We can't do this parenting thing without you."

Instagram
Boo

The famous trio dressed up as Batman, Robin and Harley Quinn for Halloween 2018. "This Halloween was one hell of a block party!" she shared on Instagram. "Happy Halloween from our LEGO family to yours."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Dude's Best Friend

That smile says it all! Justin is loving fatherhood with his son Silas. 

