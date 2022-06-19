Justin Timberlake Shares Rare, Adorable Photo of His 2 Sons on Father's Day

justintimberlake / Instagram

"I try to be conscious of making sure we can live a life where we're not weirdly private but we're conscious of making sure they can be kids for as long as possible," Justin told Dax Shepard while visiting his Armchair Expert podcast in January 2021. "And not have the weight of somebody else treating them differently because of something that their parents do."

In fact, a source told E! News that same month that the family have largely traded in big city living for an outdoor lifestyle in Montana.

The source added, "They plan to be in L.A. and New York for work commitments when they need to be, but for now, they are taking advantage of being out of the city and getting to have a completely different experience."

And it sounds like they're taking advantage of all the fun activities they can.

"Justin and Jessica have their hands full with the kids, but they are both super active and love to golf, play tennis, hike and snowboard," the source continued. "Silas is old enough now that they can bring him along, and he loves it all, too."

Scroll on to see even more of Justin and Jessica's adorable family photos below.