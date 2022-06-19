Beach Bag Packing Guide 2022: 26 Affordable Must-Haves for Your Next Trip

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After a couple of so-so summers, we want this summer to be the best one yet! We already brought you all the fun, affordable and practical must-haves for your summer road trip, as well everything you need to have an outdoor movie night in your backyard. If your summer plans include hitting the beach, we've rounded up all the beach bag essentials from Amazon you need to have a fun and relaxing time.

Thanks to Amazon, everything you need for a beach day is in one place. Plus, you can get many of the essentials for budget-friendly prices. For instance, this stylish large beach tote is just $20 and has been described as the "perfect beach bag" by numerous Amazon shoppers. It comes in multiple colors and has space to hold everything you need for the day and more.

From swimsuit cover-ups and sunscreen to a game changing inflatable couch you'll never want to go to the beach without, we've rounded up all the affordable beach bag essentials you can get from Amazon. Check those out below.