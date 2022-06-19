Rob Lowe Shares What's in His Kitchen

We interviewed Rob Lowe because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Rob Lowe is a paid spokesperson for Atkins. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Rob Lowe has been living the Atkins lifestyle for decades. He's such a fan that he has become a spokesperson for the company, sharing his favorite delicious (yet healthy) snacks that he keeps in his kitchen with all of us. Although the star has been living the Atkins life for years, he doesn't view it as a restriction, admitting to E!, "I can't take myself or my diet so seriously. It's just such a bore, but I need to have fun and the Atkins lifestyle is a way for me to be able to do the things that I love in a way that's still really healthy."

Rob elaborated, "This is the way I've been eating anyway for 20 years even before I started my relationship with Atkins. I've been eating the Atkins way anyway because we know that watching your carbs and watching your sugar is how most people should be eating." Plus, the actor has a packed schedule, which is a perfect fit for Atkins.

He explained, "I'm super busy. I train and I am very, very active. It's very important for me to be healthy. I cannot get sick. If I get sick or I am not at my best, there are hundreds of people who suffer. So, I've got to be healthy. And for me, that's keeping my carbs really low."

Finding food choices that fit in with a packed schedule and your personal goals is definitely the way to go, especially with so many delicious snacks.