Wendy Williams' Future Plans Revealed After Talk Show Ends: Report

How you doin', Wendy Williams, now that your talk show is over?
Well, the radio host-turned-TV personality, who was absent from her series finale on June 17 and the recent 13th season of her series, is set to begin a new media project, according to Extra. In a teaser video, host Billy Bush was depicted speaking on the phone with Williams and told the audience that she is "heading off into the world of podcasts, with iTunes."
E! News has reached out to reps for Williams and Apple, which operates iTunes and Apple Podcasts, for comment and has not heard back.
In May, the U.K. newspaper The Sun quoted multiple sources as saying that William had received podcast offers. Williams' rep had told E! News that month that the TV personality said she was "working on projects," without elaborating.
Williams had been absent from The Wendy Williams Show since July 2021 and went on medical leave the following September. Sherri Shepherd, who filled in for her for most of this past 13th season, hosted the final episode.
"On behalf of all of the guest hosts, I want to say thank you so much to all of the loyal Wendy watchers for making this show a success. And most of all, we have to thank you, Wendy Williams," she said on the show, drawing a standing ovation.
Shepherd said Williams earned the title of "Queen of All Media," adding, "If you think about it, Wendy Williams changed daytime talk with her unique take on 'Hot Topics,' her one-of-a-kind celebrity interviews, the signature 'Ask Wendy' segments and, of course, her famous, 'How you doin'?' Absolutely. And I want to say, Miss Wendy, you are an icon and you are loved by so many. So many."
Shepherd will soon host her own talk show, Sherri, which will debut in the Wendy Williams Show's time slot this fall.