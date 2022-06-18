Wendy Williams' Future Plans Revealed After Talk Show Ends: Report

Watch : Wendy Williams "Won't Watch" Sherri Shepherd's Talk Show

How you doin', Wendy Williams, now that your talk show is over?

Well, the radio host-turned-TV personality, who was absent from her series finale on June 17 and the recent 13th season of her series, is set to begin a new media project, according to Extra. In a teaser video, host Billy Bush was depicted speaking on the phone with Williams and told the audience that she is "heading off into the world of podcasts, with iTunes."

E! News has reached out to reps for Williams and Apple, which operates iTunes and Apple Podcasts, for comment and has not heard back.

In May, the U.K. newspaper The Sun quoted multiple sources as saying that William had received podcast offers. Williams' rep had told E! News that month that the TV personality said she was "working on projects," without elaborating.