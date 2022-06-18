2 Actors From Netflix Series The Chosen One Dead in Vehicle Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar—also known as Paco Mufote, who star in the Netflix series The Chosen One, have died in a vehicle accident in Mexico.

The two were killed after their van crashed and overturned on a road on the Baja California Sur peninsula on June 16. Two other cast members and four crew members were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, E! News has confirmed.

E! News has also learned that the group has been in Mexico filming The Chosen One and were traveling to the local airport at the time of the crash.

The State Government of Baja California said in a statement on Facebook on June 17, "From the State Government we deeply regret the deaths of Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar 'Paco Mufote.' Our condolences to their family, friends and the Baja California arts community. May they rest in peace."

E! News has reached out to Netflix for comment but has not heard back.