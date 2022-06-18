Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals Win

After Stephen Curry clinched his fourth NBA championship, his wife Ayesha Curry snapped the sweetest photo of the MVP with his son Canon showing off his trophies.

By Ashley Joy Parker Jun 18, 2022 6:57 PMTags
FamilyCeleb KidsBasketballCelebritiesStephen Curry
Watch: Steph Curry Defends Wife Ayesha Curry's New Hair Style

His number one fan.

Following Stephen Curry's epic NBA finals win, the basketball star posed for the sweetest photo alongside son Canon W. Jack, 3. The Finals MVP's wife Ayesha Curry shared a pic of her "dudes" clutching trophies, with their little one cuddled up to dad and looking up at him admiringly.

"Wow," Ayesha wrote on June 18, along with several emojis. "God is good… all the time"  

Two days earlier, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Finals, clinching the 2022 NBA title and securing Stephen—who played with a foot injury—his fourth championship in eight seasons.

And Canon may be a future NBA athlete himself. On June 14, Ayesha, 33, shared a cute clip of her little boy keeping his focus while dribbling two basketballs at once on her Instagram Story.

"Canon Jack out here stuntin like his daddy," Ayesha wrote of her son's impressive basketball skills., tagging the 34-year-old pro baller.

photos
Hottest Players in the 2022 NBA Finals

Along with Canon, the couple is also parents to daughters Riley Elizabeth, 9, and Ryan Carson, 6.

 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ripley's Responds to Claim Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress

2

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson for Making Fun of Vacay Pics

3

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married

During a 2021 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ayesha called her son "such boy," but admitted that he was initially confused about what sport his father played.

"For the longest time actually, he thought his dad was a golfer because of the pandemic and there was no basketball in season," she said about Canon. "So he's just now realizing that his dad and his uncles play basketball. So that's been exciting for us."

Trending Stories

1

Ripley's Responds to Claim Kim Kardashian Damaged Marilyn Monroe Dress

2

Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete Davidson for Making Fun of Vacay Pics

3

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Daughter Lyssa Chapman Gets Married

4

Abby Lee Miller Addresses Maddie Ziegler's Dance Moms Criticism

5

Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts First Pics of 2nd Baby With Chris Pratt

Latest News

Stephen Curry's Son Cuddles Up to Dad as They Celebrate His NBA Finals

Update!

T3 Hair Tools Sale: Last Weekend to Save 65% On Hair Dryers & More

Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts First Pics of 2nd Baby With Chris Pratt

Rebel Wilson & GF Ramona Agruma Are All Smiles on European Vacation

Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Rumor About Dating Again Post-Tristan Split

Late Show Production Team Arrested at U.S. Capitol

Pottery Barn Summer Sale: Get Beach Towels, Decor & More Up to 70% Off