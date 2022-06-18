Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares First Photos of Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger has posted the first pics of Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt, her second child with husband Chris Pratt.

Watch: Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Welcome Baby No. 2!

Meet Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt!

On June 18, Katherine Schwarzenegger shared on Instagram the first photos of her and husband Chris Pratt's second daughter. The couple announced last month that on May 21, Katherine gave birth to the baby, who joins big sister Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, 22 months.

While keeping up with Katherine and Chris' policy of not publicly showing their daughters' faces online, the proud mom shared a selfie showing herself holding baby Eloise and an image of the child sitting on her lap while wearing a white and gray striped bodysuit and matching baby doll shoe-patterned socks with pink bows.

The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and ex Maria Shriver also posted photos of bottles of breast milk, a Moses basket sitting beside a vase of pink and white roses, a gift of lactation cookies, a latte with smiley face art and a shot of Chris cooking in a kitchen. Katherine captioned her post, "May & June."

Chris Pratt's Best Roles

Eloise is Chris' third child. The Jurassic World actor also shares 9-year-old son Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Farris.

See Chris and Katherine's cutest photos together, plus pics of their kids.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Welcome, Eloise

Chris and Katherine welcome their second child, daughter Eloise, on May 21, 22. Three weeks later, Katherine posts the first photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Baby Feet

Katherine shows off her daughter's outfit.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Girl Dad

Katherine shares this photo of her husband in June 2021.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Mother-Daughter Date

Katherine and Lyla meet a friend.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
Happy Couple

Katherine shares this photo on May 2021.

Instagram
Cooking in Quarantine

The Marvel star adorably crashes the author's baking video.

BACKGRID
Here Comes the Bride

Katherine is spotted arriving to her star-studded bridal shower, which a source describes as "beautiful and elegant." Oprah Winfrey is among attendees. 

Katherine and Chris wed in June 2019 in California.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles in April 2019.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Wedding Bells

On the topic of wedding planning, an insider tells E! News in March that the celebs are "taking their time," but look forward to including Pratt's son Jack in the ceremony possibly as a "little groomsman."

Instagram
She Said Yes!

Congratulations are in order, because Chris has officially popped the question. The duo announce their engagement in January 2019, with the future groom writing on Instagram, "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Instagram
Instagram Official

"Happy Birthday Chief!" Chris, 39, captioned a series of never-before-seen snapshots of the couple. "Your smile lights up the room. I've cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care."

MEGA
Shopping Together

The two are seen out and about in L.A. after attending a Boy Scout Troop meeting in November 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
All Smiles

Nothing to hide here! The lovebirds sport casual looks on a dinner date at R+D Kitchen in Santa Monica, CA in late August 2018.

SPOT / BACKGRID
Time to Play

The two ride Bird scooters around her mom's neighborhood in early August 2018.

HEDO / BACKGRID
Twinning

The two showcase denim looks as they leave Beauty & Essex after enjoying dinner together in August 2018.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Soaking Up the Sun

The pair soaks up the sun and spends time with Katherine's family in Hyannis Port, Mass.

CPR/Goodwin / BACKGRID
All Smiles

The dynamic duo looks over-the-moon in love, during their afternoon outing.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID
Baby News

In April 2020, E! News learns that the couple is expecting their first child together. Four months later, Katherine's brother Patrick Schwarzenegger confirms she has welcomed a baby. They welcome baby Lyla Maria in August 2020.

Instagram / Katherine Schwarzenegger
A Day Out With Lyla

Katherine is all smiles as she takes Lyla on a walk.

BACKGRID
Getting Fresh Air

The two hold hands and are all smiles, as they step outside for an afternoon stroll. 

Instagram
So Happy

Chris and Katherine are all smiles during their outing with Pratt's brother Cully Pratt and friends.

Instagram
Getting Close With the Pratts

Judging by photos shared online of the these September 2018 festivities, Chris' family and friends welcomed Katherine with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.

 

SplashNews.com
Meeting the Family

Chris and Katherine take things to the next level by spending time with the Schwarzenegger family. As it turns out, the one and only Maria Shriver played matchmaker for the couple! 

FeatureflashSHM/REX/Shutterstock; Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Summer Loving

In June 2018, an insider tells E! News that the Jurassic World star is "smitten" with his new girlfriend, adding that he's "super happy" about the start of their blossoming relationship. 

