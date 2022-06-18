Rebel Wilson and Girlfriend Ramona Agruma Are All Smiles on European Vacation

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

That's amore!

Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to highlight some sweet moments from her recent European vacation with girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

On June 18, the actress posted a photo of the couple smiling ear-to-ear and holding hands in Italy with the caption "ciao bellas" and Italian flag emojis. In the pic, the actress wore a pretty yellow patterned puff-sleeve sundress styled with pointed-toe pumps, while Ramona donned a black and white Prada set and carried an oversized Christian Dior bag.

On her Instagram Story, Rebel shared several other clips from the trip, including a video of the couple partying in Cannes earlier this week with friend Sterling Jones.

The Pitch Perfect alum, 42, debuted her relationship with the fashion designer on Instagram June 9.

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess," Rebel wrote along with a rainbow and two heart emojis. "#LoveIsLove."