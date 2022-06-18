Khloe Kardashian Responds to Rumor About Dating Again After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian is shutting down this dating rumor pronto—while being a good sport about it.
After an anonymous report on the celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi claimed the Good American founder was "seeing another NBA player," she issued a response by commenting on a post about it on the @kardashiansocial fan page.
"Definitely NOT True !!!" Khloe wrote on June 18. "I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile."
Khloe made her comments amid a breakup from NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.
On a May 19 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe and Tristan discuss a November incident in which he had security kick a spectator out of one of his NBA games after he heckled the athlete by insulting the reality star. The basketball player said to Khloe that the man called her a "w---e" who "talks to different basketball players" and that he was "just the next one." Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom and has previously dated Rashad McCants and James Harden.
"OK, he called me a w---e and said I date basketball players," Khloe responded to Tristan on her Hulu show. "I've had six boyfriends. Three of them have been in the NBA. Thank you. How is that my problem?"
Tristan replied, "I said, 'Yeah, you're not going to keep talking about my family like that.' So got his ass out of there."
Khloe and Tristan split in spring 2021 and remained on good terms with him until she found out in December that he cheated on her and fathered a son, now six months old, with another woman, Maralee Nichols, who had filed a paternity suit. Tristan later apologized to Khloe on Instagram for causing her "heartache and humiliation."
Khloe's reaction to find out about the cheating scandal, which isn't Tristan's first, was shown on The Kardashians, whose debut season ended this week. "Rewatching this part is uncomfortable but I love and appreciate my family more than I can express," she tweeted on June 9. "Praise the Lord I have them for the res (sic) for my life."
After the finale on June 16, Khloe wrote, "This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we'll [sic] always stick together and love one another deeply."
She added, "Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love," she tweeted. "Even if we are hurt by them. Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed & remember that Love heals & teaches more than anger or hate ever will. We all deserve forgiveness and most of all… LOVE."