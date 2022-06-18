Pottery Barn's Big Summer Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Outdoor Furniture & More With Deals Starting at $2

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is your home ready for summer? If not, we've got just the thing for you! Pottery Barn, one of our go-to sources to shop all the trendiest furniture and home decor, is having a huge summer sale where thousands of items are on sale for up to 70% off. There are several big promos happening now across a couple of their brands, so we thought we'd break it down to make your shopping experience a little easier.

If you're looking to upgrade your outdoor living space this summer, Pottery Barn has limited time deals up to 50% off outdoor living best-sellers. That means you can score the beautiful Hampton All-Weather Wicker & Metal 54-inch Loveseat (as shown above), originally $1,300, for just $649. It's highly versatile, on-trend and so easy to make your own.

Pottery Barn also recently added thousands of new items to their sale section, where you can score up to 60% off furniture, bedding and more. We even found deals as low as $2, like these best-selling Hydrocotton Organic Quick-Dry Hand Towels in chocolate.