Kate Spade End of Season Sale: Clearance Bags & More Are an Extra 30% Off With Deals Starting at $13

The Kate Spade End of Season Sale is happening now and you can take an extra 30% off sale styles. Now's your chance to get a great deal on a designer bag you can wear all summer long and beyond.

By Kristine Fellizar Jun 18, 2022
Ecomm, Kate SpadeKate Spade

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Love designer bags but don't always love the price? You're in luck. Some of your favorite brands (and ours!) are holding major summer sales where you can score the biggest discounts you'll get all year. For instance, Tory Burch's Semi-Annual Sale is still going on right now and you can take an extra 25% off all sale styles. Coach is also holding their twice a year sale where you can save up to 50% off best-selling styles that rarely ever go on sale. Today, we're bringing you another designer sale you really don't want to miss. 

Kate Spade's End of Season Sale is happening right now and you can take an 30% off all sale styles. Whether you're looking for the perfect hands-free bag to carry while traveling or some cute new jewelry you can wear all summer long, there's definitely something for everyone. In fact, there are over 600 items on sale right now just waiting for you to browse and shop!

If you're on a budget, the sale has some really solid finds for under $100 and we've rounded up a few things we thought you'd like. See our picks below.

read
Kate Spade Surprise 24-Hour Deal: This $360 Shopper-Fave Bag Is on Sale for $79

The Best Under $100 Deals From Kate Spade's End of Season Sale

Kate Spade Smile Small Crossbody

The shape of the Smile crossbody was already cute to begin with, but somehow it's 10 times cuter in sun glow yellow. It's originally $198, but it's on sale today for less than $100. 

$198
$97
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Cheetah Long PJ Set

You really can't go wrong with a comfy set of PJs, especially when they're originally $80 and on sale for around $40. Such a good deal. Plus, they make great gifts! There are two patterns to choose from. 

$78
$43
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Flower Ring Stand

For just $14, you can snag this Spade flower ring stand for your phone. Not bad for such a cute designer phone accessory.

$28
$14
Kate Spade

Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Daisy Vines Medium Tote

Want a work bag that's a little more colorful for the season? Check out the The Little Better Sam Daisy Vines Medium Tote which is large enough to fit 13-inch laptop and iPad. It's originally nearly $200 but it's on sale for $97. Don't pass that deal up. 

$198
$97
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Roulette Small Saddle Bag

The Kate Spade Roulette Saddle Bag in anemone pink is super cute and the perfect bag for your casual everyday look. 

$198
$97
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Tennison Sneakers

According to one Kate Spade shopper, these sneakers are truly obsession-worthy. They wrote, "I bought these about a month ago and cant stop wearing them! They are so comfy and look great with everything I own, from yoga pants to dresses! I bought them in both colors now." If you love the style of these versatile shoes, they're on sale today for $48.

$98
$48
Kate Spade

Kate Spade On a Roll Apple Sticker Pocket

How cute is this? The apple sticker is made from smooth Italian leather and features two card slots. Right now it's on sale for $15.

$28
$15
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Flyaway Flip Flops

These lovely floral flip flops were designed to be as just as pretty as they are comfy. If you love the look, you can get these summer must-haves for $32.

$58
$32
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Tonal Spade Flower iPhone 13/13 Pro Case

In the market for a new phone case? Kate Spade has several options on sale right now including the Tonal Spade Flower case for $18. 

$35
$18
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Heritage Spade Flower Hinged Bangle

The pink and white stripes on this bangle are so cute, we just can't resist!

$78
$43
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Heart Apple AirPods Case

This AirPods case is absolutely adorable, and we aren't the only ones who think so! As one reviewer wrote, "It's a little on the larger side, which equates to a larger amount of cuteness! Made of durable materials. Easy to open and shut lid. If you love hearts, this is a must." Couldn't agree more. Plus, it's $27 which is an amazing deal. 

$55
$27
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody

If you're looking for a hands-free bag to wear while traveling, Kate Spade's Knott Small Crossbody is it. Right now, it's on sale for $97. 

$198
$97
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle

This pretty enamel bangle works great on its own or in a stack. Right now it's on sale for $29. 

$58
$29
Kate Spade

Kate Spade Run Around Medium Crossbody

Kate Spade shoppers adore the Run Around Medium Crossbody. As one recent reviewer wrote, "My mom loves this bag! She had been looking for a medium sized crossbody bag for years, but could never find one in a bright red shade she liked. This one is a true scarlet red and can fit more than you think!" 

$178
$99
Kate Spade

Looking for more can't-miss deals? These Amazon Shopper-Loved Motivational Water Bottles Are on Sale for Less Than $12.

