Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Says She's Used This Beauty Product Since She Was 5 Years Old

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is all about loyalty, especially when it comes to her skincare routine. Although she enjoys trying and creating new products, there's one item she's had in her routine since she was just five years old.

Lala shared that must-have product along with some of her other must-haves for makeup, hair care, and fashion during an Amazon Live session. She included two picks inspired by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icons Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards. And, of course, she shared some beauty essentials from her own brand Give Them Lala Beauty, with shades she named in honor of Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

If you want to know more about Lala's "can't live out" must-haves, the Bravo star keeps it affordable with her Amazon picks, insisting, "Contrary to what everyone thinks, I love to ball on a budget."