Kim Kardashian Reveals Why Pete Davidson Got Kourtney Kardashian’s Son’s Name Wrong for "Longest Time"

Watch : Kim Kardashian Calls Out Pete for Making Fun of Her on Vacay

In Pete Davidson's defense, when it comes to keeping up with the Kardashians, there is a lot to know.

And though the Saturday Night Live alum has been dating Kim Kardashian since last fall, he apparently doesn't have the family tree memorized just yet.

Kim took to Twitter on June 17 to share a "funny fact" about Pete, revealing he didn't know the real name of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's youngest child.

"Pete thought Reign's name was Raymond for the longest time," she wrote, "because that's what @ScottDisick calls him all the time."

Fans got to see the nickname firsthand during the season finale of Hulu's The Kardashians. While filming in the yard, Scott did in fact call his youngest son Reign Disick "Raymond" many times while the 7-year-old played on the trampoline with his 9-year-old sister, Penelope Disick.

Kim had plenty more post-show commentary to give to fans on Twitter. The SKIMS founder also called out Scott for saying Pete brings out a "different" side to her when she is around him. As he told Khloe Kardashian in the finale, "[Kim] says, like, young slang words" when she's around the comedian.