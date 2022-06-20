Why the Cheer Live Tour Could Be Navarro’s Biggest Stunt Yet

Watch : Netflix's Cheer: Monica & Maddy EXCITED Over Live Tour

This summer, we can, we will, we must see Cheer Live on tour.

National champion coach Monica Aldama always knew that Navarro cheer was bigger than just Texas. So when the Netflix star was presented with the idea in 2020 to take the show on a national tour, she was all ears.

"It's actually been about two and a half years in the making," Monica exclusively shared with E! News. "Putting together a live show that's 90 minutes long is definitely interesting, because most of our routines are two minutes and 15 seconds."