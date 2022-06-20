Why the Cheer Live Tour Could Be Navarro’s Biggest Stunt Yet

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
This summer, we can, we will, we must see Cheer Live on tour.
National champion coach Monica Aldama always knew that Navarro cheer was bigger than just Texas. So when the Netflix star was presented with the idea in 2020 to take the show on a national tour, she was all ears.
"It's actually been about two and a half years in the making," Monica exclusively shared with E! News. "Putting together a live show that's 90 minutes long is definitely interesting, because most of our routines are two minutes and 15 seconds."
But as Cheer fans know, Monica and her talented group of cheerleaders—including Gabi Butler and Morgan Simianer—aren't afraid to go all in once they commit. What came next was the Cheer Live 2022 tour.
Traveling across the country from now until July 17, close to two dozen of Navarro and Trinity Valley's most talented cheerleaders are coming together to create a show filled with never-before-seen stunts, pyramids and dance performances. If you ask Maddy Brum, every night she hits the stage is a pinch me moment.
"It's so much fun and it is a very out of body experience for sure," the cheerleader shared with E! News. "You can see the impact you make on kids. It really has moved me in a way that shows me I am making a difference just by doing what I love—and that others can do that, too. It definitely hits me really good in the heart."
While Maddy wasn't one to spoil any of the surprises in the show, Monica admitted that the grand finale leaves the entire cast overcome with emotion.
"When the lights come back on, there's that moment where you have all these people right there in front of you just yelling for you," Monica said. "It's kind of an indescribable moment. It's the physical and the mental part too. Learning the routine, learning the show. It was a big push. It was a lot of hard work, but the reward is so great."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets of Cheer Live, keep reading. And to find out when the show is coming to your town, click here.
Want more insider access? Why Dixie D'Amelio's debut album is only the start of her "Wild" summer. Plus, allow Natasha Bedingfield to unmask secrets behind The Masked Singer tour.