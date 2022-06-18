The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya Break Up 6 Months After Finale Airs

Watch : "Bachelorette" Michelle Young & Nayte Olukoya's Red Carpet Debut

The rose has wilted for Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya.

The couple, who got engaged on The Bachelorette finale in December, announced their breakup on June 17.

"I'm struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways," Michelle wrote on her Instagram Story, "but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us."

The one-time elementary school teacher then addressed her former fiancé directly.

"To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong," she told him. "I will never stop wanting to see you succeed."

Michelle picked Nayte over Oregonian traveling nurse Brandon Jones during the finale of ABC's The Bachelorette. She previously appeared on Matt James' season of The Bachelor as well.

"I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me," Michelle continued in her statement. "At the same time, I'm deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak."