Let’s Get Loud for Jennifer Lopez and 14-Year-Old Emme’s Performance at L.A. Dodgers Foundation Gala

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme Perform at LA Dodgers Foundation Gala

Jennifer Lopez and Emme Maribel Muñiz know how to get a crowd on the floor.

The mother-daughter duo took the stage together to perform a mix of songs at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala, held at Dodger Stadium on June 16.

For their performance, J.Lo and Emme—who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony—delivered a sentimental duet of "A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri.

But their moment did not stop there! Emme and Jennifer also sang a verse of "Born in the USA" by Bruce Springsteen, which was accompanied by a video of Emme performing at the Super Bowl in 2020. Emme then led Jennifer into a performance of "Let's Get Loud."

And the crowd had plenty to get loud about. An eyewitness tells E! News that Jennifer's show featured many of her top hits, multiple costume changes, fireworks and Emme by her side.

"It was very sweet," the eyewitness says. "Multiple times, J.Lo and Emme hugged each other and they were singing to each other most of the time."