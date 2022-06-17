Denise Richards Says Charlie Sheen Shouldn’t Be “Judgmental” of Daughter Sami’s OnlyFans

Watch : Charlie Sheen REACTS to Daughter's OnlyFans Account

Denise Richards is calling out Charlie Sheen for hypocrisy.

The actress, who was married to Charlie from 2002 to 2006, spoke out on social media on June 17, just days after the couple's daughter Sami Sheen announced she had joined the online platform OnlyFans.

Long story short: Denise feels it's not her place—nor his—to judge their daughter's actions.

"Lots of negative comments on my social this past week," the World Is Not Enough star wrote on Instagram. "I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has."

She went on to say that she "can't be judgmental of her choices" because "I did Wild Things & Playboy," adding, "quite frankly her father shouldn't be either."

Earlier this week, Charlie shared in a statement to E! News that he does not "condone" Sami's decision to upload content to OnlyFans. The Two and a Half Men actor noted, "but since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity."