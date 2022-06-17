Inside YouTube Beauty Festival 2022 With Winnie Harlow, Patrick Starrr, and Derek Blasberg

We interviewed Derek Blasberg, Winnie Harlow, and Patrick Starrr because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products featured from Winnie and Patrick's brands, Cay Skin and ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

So many of us have learned how to apply makeup from watching YouTube videos. YouTube has become a home for content creators, brands, celebs, and beauty enthusiasts to intermingle and learn from each other. This online community expanded into a hybrid event with YouTube Beauty Festival. The first event was totally virtual last year, but this year, we got to attend and there's so much to share.

Tracee Ellis Ross took a shower on stage to showcase her Pattern hair care products. There were booths for some of our favorite brands, including Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, and Beachwaver. We got to try a lot of great products, including an unbelievable goody bag full of must-haves (more on that below).

Plus, we spoke to YouTube's Head of Fashion & Beauty Derek Blasberg, Winnie Harlow, and Patrick Starrr about all of their favorite trends, tips, and must-haves. If you want to experience even more from YouTube Beauty Festival 2022, you can catch up here.