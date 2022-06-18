Kim Kardashian Delivered the Rom-Com We Never Saw Coming on The Kardashians

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Pack on the PDA During Tahiti Vacation

Who knew watching Kim Kardashian get her groove back would be the best rom-com of 2022 so far?

While it may have been titled The Kardashians, the family's new Hulu series easily could've been titled The Komeback Kim as viewers watched the 41-year-old go on a journey of self-empowermentover the course of 10 episodes. Seeing one most famous women in the world as an underdog for a change was captivating to watch, largely due to Kim's willingness to get vulnerable and unmask her insecurities—both professional and personal—in front of the cameras.

Say what you will about the SKIMS founder, but you can't say she doesn't share the good, the bad and the Ye of it all. And the time invested was worth it, with Kim ending the season giddily talking about her vagina with her boyfriend Pete Davidson, enjoying his end of the conversation off-screen at the time. But we'll get to him in a bit.

Back when filming began, Kim was just mbarking on this new chapter of her life as a co-parent to her four children—North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—with Kanye West, whom she filed for divorce from in February 2021. (They were declared legally single in March.)