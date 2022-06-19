John Mulaney, Post Malone and More Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day in 2022

Nick Jonas, John Mulaney, and Sam Hunt all have one major thing in common: They're about to celebrate their first Father's Day as a dad this year.
The experience of raising a little one might be new territory for these A-list parents, but these pops have not been shy to share the joys of fatherhood with their fans.
"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu," Sam, whose wife welcomed their daughter in June, said during a recent concert. "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago."
But Sam isn't the only one who's heart has been touched by taking on the role of dad.
John, who welcomed a baby boy named Malcom with Olivia Munn in November, took to Instagram with a swoon-worthy post to celebrate his bundle of joy.
"Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever," the comedian wrote in March. "I love you Malcolm. You are so much heavier now."
Scroll on to see more dads who will be having their first Father's Day as a parent this year.