John Mulaney, Post Malone and More Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day in 2022

Nick Jonas, John Mulaney, and Sam Hunt all have one major thing in common: They're about to celebrate their first Father's Day as a dad this year.

The experience of raising a little one might be new territory for these A-list parents, but these pops have not been shy to share the joys of fatherhood with their fans.

"I recently had a baby girl named Lucy Lu," Sam, whose wife welcomed their daughter in June, said during a recent concert. "I think being out here, and in the music business and being out on the road, has sort of hardened my heart. My heart's definitely a lot harder in a lotta ways since I left that small town. It's amazing how that little girl melted that all away overnight a couple of weeks ago."

But Sam isn't the only one who's heart has been touched by taking on the role of dad.

2022 Celebrity Babies

John, who welcomed a baby boy named Malcom with Olivia Munn in November, took to Instagram with a swoon-worthy post to celebrate his bundle of joy.

"Four months ago I met a 6 lb boy who changed my life forever," the comedian wrote in March. "I love you Malcolm. You are so much heavier now."

Scroll on to see more dads who will be having their first Father's Day as a parent this year.

Darren Criss

Glee's Darren Criss and Mia Criss welcomed their first child, Bluesy Belle Criss, on April 11.

Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney have added a new addition to their inner circle. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year.

Alev Aydin

Screenwriter Alev Aydin and Halsey welcomed their first child together on July 14, a baby boy named Ender Ridley Aydin.

Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy announced the arrival of "Baby Jenkins" on Jan. 11, later revealing her name is Monaco Mai Jenkins.

Joshua Rhodes

Joshua Rhodes and E! News' Erin Lim Rhodes expanded their family this year by welcoming a baby girl named Saylor Cielo Rhodes into the world. On Nov. 25, Joshua celebrated Saylor's arrival by sharing a post to Instagram of her hand wrapped around her dad's finger.

Drew Scott

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their baby boy named Parker James Scott on May 12. The special date not only marks Parker's birthday, but Drew and Linda's wedding anniversary

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have started a family together. The pair, who have notoriously kept a tight lip on the milestone, recently welcomed their first child.

Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler welcomed a baby girl named Lucy Lu this year.

Jordan Fisher

Jordan Fisher and Ellie Fisher welcomed a baby boy named Riley William Fisher on June 7. In an Instagram post shared by the couple, Ellie and Jordan wrote they are "so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born." 

John Mulaney

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn welcomed their firstborn named Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in late November.

Post Malone

Post Malone welcomed his first born this year with his fiancée, whose identity has not been revealed. During the May 12 episode of The Tonight Show, Post Malone shared that "kindness is the most important thing" when he thinks about the type of dad he wants to be.

Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Kennedy welcomed a baby boy named Ryver on April 3. One day after meeting his bundle of joy, Jason told E! News it was a "journey to get there and worth every moment, we are still searching for the words to describe this joy."

Colin Jost

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson announced that they welcomed a baby boy named Cosmo in August.

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky welcomed a son with Rihanna on May 13. Two weeks after his newborn arrived, he shared his hopes and dreams for parenthood. "I hope to raise open-minded children," he told Dazed May 30. "Not people who discriminate. And I'm not trying to describe a saint, but realistically, I just want a cool child with cool parents."

Jared Haibon

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed a baby boy named Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon on Jan. 31. That same day, Jared took to Instagram to share the news, writing that Dawson is "so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day."

Adam Gottschalk

Bachelor in Paradise stars Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are officially in parenthood paradise. Adam announced their arrival of their "little nugget" named Gates Zev Gottschalk with a post to Instagram on Jan. 21.

Alex Pettyfer

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn shared the news of their baby girl Luca Malaika's arrival on July 19. At the time, Toni wrote in an Instagram post that it was "the most magical experience of my life." 

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra via surrogate this year. 

