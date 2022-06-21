How Josie Totah Became Her True Self and an LGBTQ+ Icon

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD

"I'm so grateful I'm able to be someone who people can look up to," she said. "It's worth that risk and it's worth all the experiences and s--t that I went through. Because I'm able to make people feel less alone by being myself and I'm so incredibly proud of that."

Indeed, fans are constantly reaching out with their applause and support.

"It is literally the greatest privilege of my life to hear that from people," she shared. "I'll be out at a party or walking on the street and someone will come up to me and it's just like we don't even have to say much because we just know and that's so beautiful. Some people go their whole lives without experiencing that type of connection that I have with my community and it's amazing. I'm so lucky."

And she's just as happy to see her LGBTQ+ heroes, like the cast of Pose and E!'s Laverne Cox, shine

"Even my peers, seeing people closer to my age like Hunter Schaefer and Kim Petras just stand in their power and just be their unapologetic self, that I look up to...that is what makes me invigorated," she said.