All of the TV Dads We'd Love to Mow the Lawn With

Just because some of our favorite dads are fictional doesn't mean we can't celebrate them! In honor of Father's Day, we made a list of our favorite TV patriarchs. See who made it.

Today, we'll take all the dad jokes you've got. 

In honor of Father's Day, we decided to put together the best TV dads of all-time—the ones who make us laugh, the ones who make us cry and the ones who manage to host Wake Up, San Francisco and still make it home to feed Comet. We miss you, Bob Saget!

From the tough love of Happy Days' Howard Cunningham to the absurdity of Arrested Development's Michael Bluth, our favorite TV dads might not always be perfect, but they always teach a lesson along the way.

At the end of the day, we really just want our small-screen father figures to be proud of us—even if we don't, you know, actually know them. "Listen to me. I said you need to strive to be better than everyone else," Friday Night Lights' Eric Taylor once said. "I didn't say you needed to be better than everyone else. But you gotta try. That's what character is. It's in the trying."

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose. 

Our celebration doesn't leave out animated dads, either! We hope Bart, Lisa and Maggie got Homer Simpson a dozen of artisan donuts for the big day. Or, at the very least, a pink sprinkle one from Lard Lad.

Our Favorite Reality TV Dads

To see if your favorite TV dad made the list, keep reading.

CBS via Getty Images
Sheriff Andy Taylor, The Andy Griffith Show

Despite being Mayberry's Sheriff, widower Andy Taylor (Andy Griffith) is always there for his son, Opie (Ron Howard), teaching his son many life lessons.

ABC
Howard Cunningham, Happy Days

We're happy to add Happy Days' Howard Cunningham (Tom Bosley) to this list. Being the father of Chuck (Gavan O'Herlihy), Richie (again, Ron Howard) and Joanie Cunningham (Erin Moran) is not easy, especially with all the hijinks involving best friend Fonzie (Henry Winkler). Still, the Cunningham patriarch is a loving and understanding parent.

NBC
Randall Pearson, This Is Us

While there are many great parents on This Is Us, our favorite has to be Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown). The care he has for others, especially for his daughters, rivals no one. For instance, we will always remember Randall's supportive reaction when daughter Tess (Eris Baker) came out as gay. 

NBC-TV/Kobal/Shutterstock
Eric Taylor, Friday Night Lights

Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose, and neither can Eric Taylor's parenting style. Not only is the Friday Night Lights character played by Kyle Chandler a present and dedicated father to daughter Julie (Aimee Teegarden), he's also a surrogate father to many of the young men he coaches at Dillon High School.

ABC
Mike Brady, The Brady Bunch

It's not easy blending families, but father-of-three Mike Brady (Robert Reed) does his best upon marrying Carol (Florence Henderson), a lovely lady with three daughters of her own.

NBCU Photo Bank
Philip Banks, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Father's day is not just about biological parents! It's also a celebration for the father figures in our lives. So, we'd be remiss if we didn't take a moment to celebrate The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air's Philip Banks (James Avery), the uncle and surrogate father to Will Smith's character. He's also an amazing dad to his own kids, Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), Hilary (Karyn Parsons) and Ashley (Tatyana M. Ali).

ABC/PETER STONE
Phil Dunphy, Modern Family

To some, Modern Family's Phil Dunphy (Ty Burrell) may be trying too hard to win his children's affection by being the cool parent. But, from our perspective, we see a fun-loving dad who will stop at nothing to bring joy and laughter into his home. Stay goofy, Phil.

ABC
Dan Conner, Roseanne

Roseanne (and later The Conners) patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman) provides a sense of calm to a typically chaotic household. Rarely getting worked up by the antics of his wife and kids, Dan is always present with a witty remark or a shoulder to cry on.

ABC
Steve Douglas, My Three Sons

It's time to brush up on our TV history, because this next on-screen father is iconic. Fred MacMurray played Steve Douglas—a widower and father to, you guessed it, three sons—on My Three Sons for 12 years. And, during that time, we saw many sweet and hilarious moments.

ABC
Andre "Dre" Johnson, black-ish

Who doesn't want a whip-smart, hilarious dad? Which is why we have to include black-ish's Andre "Dre" Johnson (Anthony Anderson) on this list. Dre proves you can have it all: an impressive career, an A+ personality and five beautiful children.

Jason Seaver, Growing Pains

When Jason Seaver (Alan Thicke) moves his psychiatry practice into the family home so that his wife Maggie (Joanna Kerns) can go back to work, he soon realizes being the on-call parent is a lot harder than he realized. Nevertheless, Dr. Seaver rises in the face of these Growing Pains, providing constant love and support for his kids.

ABC
Ward Cleaver, Leave It to Beaver

Ward Cleaver is easily one of TV's most famous dads. Leading the Cleaver family in Leave It to Beaver, Ward (Hugh Beaumont) is known for dropping a moral lecture or two. If only kids Wally (Tony Dow) and Beaver (Jerry Mathers) ever listened!

NBC
Steven Keaton, Family Ties

Family Ties' Steven Keaton (Michael Gross) was certainly an unconventional TV dad in '80s, being a Boomer and a former hippie. Though Steven tends to be argumentative with his son Alex (Michael J. Fox), who is a Young Republican, he cares deeply for his family, providing nothing but support.

Tony Micelli, Who's the Boss?

Who's the Boss?'s Tony Micelli (Tony Danza) is a great role model for daughter Samantha (Alyssa Milano), tackling gender stereotypes by taking a job as a housekeeper. He also serves as a step-in dad for Jonathan (Danny Pintauro).

FOX
Michael Bluth, Arrested Development

Despite his dysfunctional family, Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) is still a pretty solid dad to son George Michael Bluth (Michael Cera). He encourages his son to learn the value or a dollar, even if the rest of the family doesn't. Who can forget when Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) thought a banana cost $10?

NBCU Photo Bank
Joey Harris & Michael Taylor, My Two Dads

Before there was Modern Family, there was My Two Dads, a story of orphaned Nicole (Staci Keanan) being raised by two potential fathers Michael (Paul Reiser) and Joey (Greg Evigan). Think Mamma Mia, but in '90s sitcom form.

ABC
Danny Tanner, Full House

Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) may be a single, working dad, but he is always there when his daughters, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen) need him. There isn't an episode of Full House without some wise wisdom from Mr. Tanner.

Eric McCandless/ABC
Mitchell Pritchett & Cameron Tucker, Modern Family

Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) encourage their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) to be confident, witty and sassy. What is even more important? They are proud that Lily is adopted, taking the time to teach the youngster about her heritage.

Michael Yarish/FOX
Burt Hummel, Glee

Though Burt Hummel (Mike O'Malley) doesn't always understand Kurt (Chris Colfer), not a day goes by where he doesn't defend him. In fact, he risked losing his relationship with Carole (Romy Rosemont) when he threw Finn (Cory Monteith) out of his home for using a slur directed at Kurt.

HBO/Nick Briggs
Eddard Stark, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) literally gave his life protecting his family. But before that, he encouraged all of his children to pursue the lives that they wanted. Case in point: He provided Arya (Maisie Williams) with a sword-fighting instructor when she found her lessons boring.

FOX
Homer Simpson, The Simpsons

This may be an unconventional choice, but we have to stan Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta). The Simpson patriarch works long hours to provide a good home for his family. Also, his work cubicle is filled with photos of his children. Don't believe us? Rewatch The Simpsons and look for evidence.

