Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Just Answered Your Burning Question About Gary King

Watch : Erika's Glam Squad, RHODubai Supersize & Below Deck

Season three of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has officially come to a close, but the question remains: Are Daisy Kelliher and Gary King more than friends?

Fans watched as the two shared a steamy hot tub make-out sesh toward the beginning of the season, but Gary quickly became entangled with not one, not two, but three stewardesses. Still, anyone who's kept up with the Bravo stars offline knows that they've reunited on more than one occasion since filming wrapped. Newcomer Barnaby Birkbeck shared a photo from one such hangout and called Daisy, 35, and Gary, 31, a couple in the caption, something Gary's also recently done, although he insisted it was a prank.

Thankfully, Daisy is setting the record straight. In an exclusive conversation with E! News, the chief stew put the relationship rumors to rest once and for all—well, sort of. "We're just friends," she said. "But I will admit that we're probably still quite flirty."