Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher Just Answered Your Burning Question About Gary King

Season three of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has officially come to a close, but the question remains: Are Daisy Kelliher and Gary King more than friends?
Fans watched as the two shared a steamy hot tub make-out sesh toward the beginning of the season, but Gary quickly became entangled with not one, not two, but three stewardesses. Still, anyone who's kept up with the Bravo stars offline knows that they've reunited on more than one occasion since filming wrapped. Newcomer Barnaby Birkbeck shared a photo from one such hangout and called Daisy, 35, and Gary, 31, a couple in the caption, something Gary's also recently done, although he insisted it was a prank.
Thankfully, Daisy is setting the record straight. In an exclusive conversation with E! News, the chief stew put the relationship rumors to rest once and for all—well, sort of. "We're just friends," she said. "But I will admit that we're probably still quite flirty."
Daisy continued, "Gary's so flirty with me, it's unbelievable. And I think now we've gotten to that stage where we're so comfortable with each other because we have kissed that it's almost like we can't sit next to each other now without him being all over me."
That may not sound very platonic, but Daisy insisted that she and Gary are "not a couple."
"It's not romantic," she added, "it's just very, very comfortable."
If Daisy did have to put a specific label on their relationship, she told E! News she'd go with "flirty friends."
That's not to say the pair doesn't still butt heads, though. Daisy admitted that Gary "made an effort this season not to piss me off too much," but she still found herself getting irritated with his love square involving Gabriela Barragan, Ashley Marti and Scarlett Bentley.
"It does get boring," Daisy said, "But I get it. I think the only reason why I don't care is because I am that bit older and I've had those experiences, so I could see it very clearly for what it is. And I also take my job very seriously and being the leader of the group."
Looking back at the hot tub moment—which Daisy did not enjoy reliving—she added, "I'm fine about having a kiss with someone but it's not responsible for me to get my emotions involved. So, I did try to empathize with the girls. I've been there in the past. But yeah, it does get exhausting."
Lucky for us, Daisy, Gary and all of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht drama isn't quite over. Tune in to the season three reunion on Monday, June 27 on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)