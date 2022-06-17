Spencer Pratt Says He Convinced Brody Jenner to Break Up With Nicole Richie for "Fake" Lauren Conrad Date

Watch : Spencer Pratt Tells Who's on His "Hills" Hit List

Apparently, truth, time⁠ and Spencer Pratt⁠ tell all.

The Hills alum didn't hold back about the iconic MTV reality show during his latest appearance on Spotify's Call Her Daddy podcast, telling host Alex Cooper that he was actually the mastermind behind frenemy Lauren Conrad and Brody Jenner's on-screen relationship. According to Spencer, he set Brody up with the fashion designer to "better" her storyline on the show.

Describing LC as a "nice girl," Spencer recalled, "It was all good, to the point where I talked Brody into breaking up with Nicole Richie to fake double-date with LC."

The reality star went on to explain that by having Brody "break up with his celebrity, superstar girlfriend" to date Lauren, he was being a "teammate" for The Hills cast. "Everyone wins," said Spencer, who, by then, was dating Lauren's friend (and now wife) Heidi Montag. "I wanted all of us to win."

To drum up public interest in Lauren's love life, Spencer said he tipped the paparazzi off about their double date so their photos would land in the tabloids. However, his plan backfired and he remembered Lauren becoming angry at him for the stunt. "All due respect to LC," he noted, "she'd never been in a tabloid until I unlocked that for her."