WWE's Vincent McMahon Stepping Back as CEO Amid Misconduct Investigation

Vincent McMahon has left his role as head of World Wrestling Entertainment.

On June 15, the Wall Street Journal, citing documents and people familiar with the matter, reported that the WWE board was investigating McMahon's alleged $3 million settlement that banned a female paralegal from discussing their alleged affair.

Two days later, the company and its board announced in a press release obtained by E! News that McMahon—the chairman and CEO—has "voluntarily stepped back" from his roles until the investigation concludes.

WWE said a special committee of the board is "conducting an investigation into alleged misconduct" by McMahon as well as head of talent relations John Laurinaitis.

"McMahon will retain his role and responsibilities related to WWE's creative content during this period," the company said, "and remains committed to cooperating with the review underway."

In a statement, McMahon said, "I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are."