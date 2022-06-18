Judge Greg Mathis' Most Epic Courtroom Moments

Judge Greg Mathis has settled many disputes over the years, both on TV and at home.
Fans of the longtime TV personality will get a glimpse into his life outside the courtroom on the new E! reality series Mathis Family Matters, which premieres June 19. When he's not making proclamations with his gavel, he's busy being a great husband to his wife Linda Mathis, and father to kids Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis Jr. and Amir Mathis.
The arbitrator has tackled every kind of case since Judge Mathis' premiere in 1999, from defamation suits and custody claims to DNA results. And while there have been many memorable moments throughout the show's 23-season run, there are some that stand out among the others.
Ahead of his E! debut, we're taking a look at some of Judge Mathis' best court rulings over the years. Check out which cases made the cut below.
Mathis Family Matters premieres with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, June 19, at 9:30 p.m. on E!.
Far Too Tough Love
Perhaps one of the show's most memorable cases, plaintiff Brandon Davis' case from 2003 brought the arbitrator to tears with his relatable and heartbreaking story.
Think Before You Speak
If there's one thing to learn from this case, it's not to post mean things about your boyfriend's ex—whom he cheated on with you—on social media.
A Different Kind of Proposal
The plaintiff thought that her boyfriend was going to propose. Instead, she ended up paying for an engagement ring that she didn't even accept.
Comedian vs. Comedian
One comedian sued another for not paying him after a gig. While this case is far from all laughs, the defendant does show off his hilarious Judge Mathis impression, much to the arbitrator's amusement.
We Are Family
Not all of the show's cases end in an argument, as this case's twin plaintiffs—who were adopted at a very young age—discovered they had a half-sister.
Canine Custody
In addition to fighting over custody of the plaintiff's dog, these sisters also asked the court for a DNA test to determine if they were full siblings or not.
Not-So-Friendly Argument
Sometimes, both sides of an argument are true, as Judge Mathis awarded money to both sides of this friend vs. friend dispute.