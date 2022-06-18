Judge Greg Mathis' Most Epic Courtroom Moments

Watch : Mathis Family Matters OFFICIAL Trailer

Judge Greg Mathis has settled many disputes over the years, both on TV and at home.

Fans of the longtime TV personality will get a glimpse into his life outside the courtroom on the new E! reality series Mathis Family Matters, which premieres June 19. When he's not making proclamations with his gavel, he's busy being a great husband to his wife Linda Mathis, and father to kids Jade Mathis, Camara Mathis Webb, Greg Mathis Jr. and Amir Mathis.

The arbitrator has tackled every kind of case since Judge Mathis' premiere in 1999, from defamation suits and custody claims to DNA results. And while there have been many memorable moments throughout the show's 23-season run, there are some that stand out among the others.

Ahead of his E! debut, we're taking a look at some of Judge Mathis' best court rulings over the years. Check out which cases made the cut below.